OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl’s family said a shark bit a 12-year-old girl at the beach in Ocean City Monday, but an Ocean City Beach Patrol official said it wasn’t a shark attack that injured the girl.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians responded to the 12-year-old girl Monday at 119th Street for a girl who injured her leg on the surf. Officials said she had several lacerations and was treated at a hospital.
Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said the pattern of the injury indicates there was not an attack.
“The wound pattern on this little girl indicates this absolutely was not an attack,” said Arbin, who has been with the patrol for 49 years. “We don’t know what it was.”
Arbin said neither the girl, lifeguards, or anyone else on the beach reported "seeing anything."
Ocean City said they are seeking expert opinion on the incident before making conclusions.
"The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions," Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters told WJZ Wednesday. "At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out."
The incident remains under investigation.