COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland evacuated its Chemistry Building on Wednesday after an incident involving hazardous materials.
Campus police described the evacuation as precautionary. Students are being asked to stay away from the area and obey police instructions.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Schools To Require Face Masks For All Students
UMD ALERT: Hazmat IncidentREAD MORE: Wegmans Asks Shoppers To Wear Face Masks, Even If Vaccinated For COVID-19
A hazmat incident has been reported at the Chemistry Building. Building has been evacuated as a precaution. Please stay away from the area and follow police directions.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) August 4, 2021MORE NEWS: Morgan State Raises Its Minimum Wage, Makes Contractual Workers Full-Time