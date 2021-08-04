COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:College Park, Hazmat, Local TV, Prince George's County, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland evacuated its Chemistry Building on Wednesday after an incident involving hazardous materials.

Campus police described the evacuation as precautionary. Students are being asked to stay away from the area and obey police instructions.

