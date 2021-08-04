BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will gave Baltimore school Wednesday morning for the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students and schools they prepare to return to school in person this fall.
The roadmap was launched Wednesday, and Cardona traveled to Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary-Middle School to discuss the resource.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Schools To Require Face Masks For All Students
He’s also promoting President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, which aims to invest in students and schools, according to the Secretary’s Office.
Before his remarks, Cardona toured the school’s summer enrichment program. The program is a Student Advancement through Language Acquisition (SALA) program, which focuses on English learners.READ MORE: Wegmans Asks Shoppers To Wear Face Masks, Even If Vaccinated For COVID-19
US Education Secretary tours Graceland Park-O'Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School in Baltimore this morning. More to come 🔜 @wjz pic.twitter.com/3Arx1SPJDm
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 4, 2021MORE NEWS: Morgan State Raises Its Minimum Wage, Makes Contractual Workers Full-Time