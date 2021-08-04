Hi Everyone!

Wednesday will look and feel like Tuesday, and that best sums up our current weather. Nothing, inland, terrible about yesterday’s weather. But on the other hand, nothing to write home about either. Somewhat gray with brightening at times. The high of 82°, though, will be the last day of high temps below normal as it looks like a return to numbers in the upper 80’s to low 90’s getting into the weekend.

And early next week back to the mid 90s. And the humidity will also return. It is what it is, but even with the overcast the word “comfortable” being a part of our weather graphic headline has been a win for us.

Rain for the DelMarVa will be pulling out today, and the rest of the week should be dry in Ocean City. Today a better day for the outlets than the beach. But have you ever had a bad beach day even in the rain? OK, I get it, somedays along Coastal Highway are better than others but just being away is a win! Especially after 2020.

MB!