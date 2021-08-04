BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wegmans is encouraging all customers to wear face masks in its stores, regardless of vaccination status, the grocer announced Tuesday.
READ MORE: Search Called Off For 21-Year-Old Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis
Effective immediately: After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC & state & local health departments, we strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us. All employees are now required to wear a mask in our stores.READ MORE: US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Visits Baltimore School, Highlights School Reopening Plans
— Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) August 3, 2021
The announcement cites guidance from federal, state and local health officials but falls short of a requirement for customers. Employees, however, will be required to wear face masks.
Eight of Wegmans’ 106 locations are in Maryland.
Companies including McDonald’s, Target and Walmart have reimposed mask mandates for employees in some parts of the country as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading case counts to rise.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Schools To Require Face Masks For All Students
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.