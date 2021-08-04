COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, face masks, Local TV, Wegmans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wegmans is encouraging all customers to wear face masks in its stores, regardless of vaccination status, the grocer announced Tuesday.

The announcement cites guidance from federal, state and local health officials but falls short of a requirement for customers. Employees, however, will be required to wear face masks.

Eight of Wegmans’ 106 locations are in Maryland.

Companies including McDonald’s, Target and Walmart have reimposed mask mandates for employees in some parts of the country as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading case counts to rise.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

