By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was potentially grazed by a bullet in Middle River.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Aldeney Ave just before 3:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a 12-year-old with a potential graze wound to the upper arm.

Officials said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are investigating but said it’s possible it could have been a pellet gun.

