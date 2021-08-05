MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was potentially grazed by a bullet in Middle River.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Aldeney Ave just before 3:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a 12-year-old with a potential graze wound to the upper arm.
Officials said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials are investigating but said it’s possible it could have been a pellet gun.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
#BCoPD officers responding to the 1500 block of Aldeney, 21220, after a 12-year-old reported he was grazed by a bullet. Youth transported area hospital with a potential graze wound to upper arm – injury does not appear to be life threatening. https://t.co/1Q96lJNCWW
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 5, 2021