By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens may be starting the regular season with a Monday Night Football road matchup in Las Vegas but the team is inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Sept. 13 game on the big screen.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the watch party about two hours before the Ravens take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to kickoff, local pop-punk heroes, All Time Low will perform. Additionally, retired players, mascot Poe, Ravens cheerleaders and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens will all make appearances. At halftime, the team plans for a firework show along with aerial drones.

Concession stands will be open during the event and interactive games will be set up along the stadium concourse.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Parking in the stadium lot is free. For more info, visit here. 

