BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Broadway is back in Baltimore this November and the touring production of “Waitress” is set to take the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre.
Based on the 2007 “by the same name,” the musical, with music and lyrics by “Love Song” singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, stars Jenna, a small-town waitress known for her pies.READ MORE: Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to fully re-open the Hippodrome after such a challenging 18 months,” Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, said in a statement. “As our first Broadway show, Waitress reminds us that we all have the strength to rebuild – and we look forward to welcoming back our patrons and Broadway to Baltimore with a show that is baked from the heart.”READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Grazed By Possible Bullet In Middle River
There will be one performance of “Waitress” on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m., and two on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The theater is requiring that masks be worn at all times inside the venue, in compliance with local health guidelines.MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Teen Swimmer Found In Ocean City
A production of “Tootsie” is set to come to town from Nov. 30-Dec. 5. In 2022, touring productions of “The Prom,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Hairspray,” “Mean Girls” and “Hamilton” are all scheduled to come to Baltimore.