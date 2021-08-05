ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday Centennial Park West is set to receive new turf playing fields, new paths and light replacements thanks to an $8 million state grant.
“We have some of the best parks in the country, and that is in part to our aggressive and strategic work to seek funding for parks maintenance and improvements – so our community always has the best possible environment to recreate and be outside,” Ball said in a statement. “These improvements will benefit our everyday park visitors, our many sports programs, teams, players, and coaches, and expand our portfolio of quality fields that attract tournaments and other programming to Howard County.”
The remaining funds will pay for new playground equipment and safety surfacing at Schooley Mill and Warfields Pond parks, Ball’s office said.
The Local Parks and Playground Infrastructure Funding grant is administered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.