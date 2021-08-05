BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning Monday, masks will be required in Baltimore. A citywide mandate will require people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated to mask up when inside.

“I saw it coming. I think a lot of people saw it coming,” said Nick Contomanolis.

“It’s frustrating,” said Jana Horton.

Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated the mask mandate in the city and the announcement is getting mixed reviews.

“It will protect people from getting the new variant but it also feels like we’re taking a step back,” Horton added.

“They got to put the mask on there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Contomanolis.

As the delta variant continues to sweep the nation and covid cases climb here in the state, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will have to mask up.

However, some fear it will hit the service industry hard.

“It keeps a lot of us who rely on tips, especially right now, in a bad position so it’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Joey Buchholz.

Others believe it will save lives.

“Unfortunately I see maybe it’s going to get worse, so we have to do what we have to do,” said Contomanolis.

The mayor said that masks must be worn indoors and in areas of substantial or high transmission. The city said they’re hoping the mask mandate along with their vaccination efforts will help stop the spread.