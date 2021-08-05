COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

The press conference will begin at 1:45 p.m. It will be streamed on our site.

