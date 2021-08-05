ELLICOTT CITY (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Ellicott City man died after he drove the wrong way on I-97 early Thursday morning and crashed head-on with another vehicle, Maryland State Police said.
About 1:55 a.m., state troopers responded to the scene at the northbound side of I-97, just south of I-695. According to a preliminary investigation, Viraj Kishore Raiker of Ellicott City was driving his black 2015 Honda Civic south in the northbound side when he hit a 2015 Acura TL.
Raiker’s car was found in the grass off the highway. He was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not know why he was driving in the wrong direction but have not ruled out impaired driving.
The male driver and male passenger in the Acura were taken to the University of Maryland’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries.