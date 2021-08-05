COVID-19 In Maryland700 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced Thursday that they arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in the April 24 fatal shooting of Demetris Henry.

Jonathan Bowman was arrested on July 8 and was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, and other weapons charges.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Fairview Avenue in the Forest Park neighborhood around 8:28 a.m. on April 24.

On the scene, police learned Henry, 24, had already been driven to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jonathan Bowman, BPD

CBS Baltimore Staff