COVID-19 In Maryland700 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two men were shot in Southwest Baltimore Thursday.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road for a reported shooting just before 8:30 p.m.. On the scene, officers found two men unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Due to the extent of the injuries, homicide detectives were notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

