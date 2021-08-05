COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Marty Bass, Maryland Weather, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Today was an almost perfect Summer morning and we will do it again tomorrow morning.  It was clear, pleasantly cool, and the bugs were making that August racket. And loud they were. Follow me on Twitter if you don’t already. Earlier I posted a video of the sunrise, and morning sounds in front of TV Hill this AM.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 700 New Cases Reported Within 24 Hours

Usually, in this blog, we discuss what lay ahead weatherwise.  But today let’s go to the way ahead I just mentioned, tomorrow morning. On this shift we are very aware of the start of a day. It is our “prime time”.  And I am just letting you know, should you be up early Friday how nice it will be. Usually, but not always, the day’s start leads the weather across the day. Today, and tomorrow that is certainly the case.

READ MORE: Prince George's County Reinstates Mask Requirement In County Buildings; Employees Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing

This weekend the heat and humidity return. Not only to the mornings but to the rest of the day too, and that is something we will address tomorrow.

  It is Friday Eve folks! Enjoy, be safe, and find some fun this day or evening.

MORE NEWS: Appellate Judges Upholds Ocean City's Topless Ban

      MB!