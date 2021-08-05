TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Citing the number of residents who remain unvaccinated and the rising rate of COVID-19 cases, the Baltimore County Council will continue to hold its meetings and work sessions virtually.
Following the in-person adoption of the budget in May, as vaccines for COVID-19 became more readily available and the number of infections was trending down, council members had hoped to return to in-person work sessions and meetings by the start of the legislative session in September. But now there are concerns about “a sizeable segment of the population that is not vaccinated” and increases in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, according to an announcement from the council.
“We want to be smart and deliberate about how we respond to the Delta variant and this recent uptick in COVID numbers,” Council
Chairman Julian E. Jones Jr. (D-District 4) said in a statement. “Although we would like to resume in-person meetings and ‘get back to normal,’ we don’t want to put anyone’s health and safety at risk unnecessarily.”
Virtual hearings and sessions can be accessed through the council’s website, and the council can be reached by phone at 410-887-3196.
The council’s legislative session is scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.