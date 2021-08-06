TOWSON, Md. WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been convicted for his role in a Baltimore County crime spree dating back to November 2019, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Kiray Corey Walker was convicted of one count of armed carjacking, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a firearm in a violent crime.

According to prosecutors, a man was leaving a gas station in Lansdowne around 5 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 14, 2019, when another vehicle cut him off and a masked man came out with a handgun and approached. The driver was able to make a U-turn and flee the scene.

A short time later, a car with three people in it pulled up to a man who was heating his car up outside his house. One of the people got out with a gun and took the victim’s car.

Two additional men who were heating up their cars outside their homes were robbed of cash and phones.

Officers later located the vehicles that attempted to flee. There was a brief chase before both vehicles crashed into parked cars along with a police car.

Prosecutors said Walker was in one of the vehicles and in possession of a handgun.

Sentencing in the case has not yet been scheduled.