TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — In a bid to get more students vaccinated against COVID-19, Baltimore County will hold a series of mass vaccination clinics at county high schools throughout August, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

The clinics will be held at high schools in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and that have lower vaccination rates than the county average.

“As students and educators prepare to return to school later this month, their health and safety is our top priority — and increasing vaccination rates among students 12 and older is the best way to keep them safe,” Olszewski said. “The vaccines are safe and they save lives. They are plentiful and widely available. Not getting vaccinated puts you, your family, and your community at risk. I urge every unvaccinated resident to become vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Olszewski’s office said that while more than 70 percent of County residents aged 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, only approximately 47% of residents between the ages of 12 and 18 have received at least one dose.

The clinics are made possible through a partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Health and Baltimore County Public Schools. The first clinics will be held at:

New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd, Monday, August 9; 4 to 7 p.m.

4931 New Town Blvd, Monday, August 9; 4 to 7 p.m. Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave, Tuesday, August 10; 4 to 7 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older can get a vaccination at these clinics, being a student is not required.