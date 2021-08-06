ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 890 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.79%.

Hospitalizations increased by eight to 345. Of those hospitalized, 250 remain in acute care and 87 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 472,224 total confirmed cases and 9,626 deaths.

There are 3,590,065 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,250,459 doses. Of those, 3,660,394 are first doses with 7,242 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,314,640 second doses, 4,471 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 275,425 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 442 in the last day.

The state reported 77.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,142 (213) 1* Anne Arundel 45,008 (656) 15* Baltimore 67,125 (1,652) 41* Baltimore City 54,010 (1,242) 25* Calvert 4,358 (85) 1* Caroline 2,393 (30) 0* Carroll 9,681 (251) 6* Cecil 6,590 (159) 2* Charles 11,339 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,947 (64) 1* Frederick 20,274 (337) 10* Garrett 2,083 (65) 1* Harford 17,044 (298) 6* Howard 19,725 (255) 7* Kent 1,379 (49) 2* Montgomery 72,714 (1,584) 51* Prince George’s 87,492 (1,567) 41* Queen Anne’s 3,054 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,292 (132) 0* Somerset 2,661 (42) 0* Talbot 2,230 (45) 0* Washington 14,895 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,994 (178) 0* Worcester 3,794 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (18) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 27,216 (4) 0* 10-19 49,061 (6) 1* 20-29 86,780 (45) 1* 30-39 81,092 (110) 6* 40-49 70,189 (294) 5* 50-59 69,836 (818) 33* 60-69 46,492 (1,647) 26* 70-79 25,479 (2,437) 44* 80+ 16,079 (4,263) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 247,080 (4,660) 106* Male 225,144 (4,966) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity