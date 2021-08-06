BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, there will be no Hampdenfest. Organizers on Friday announced the street festival known for toilet bowl races, live punk and indie rock, and an eclectic mix of vendors will not be back in 2021.
A major factor is the ongoing pandemic and the rise in cases attributed to the Delta variant of COVID-19.
"While COVID vaccination rates in Baltimore City continue to remain low, and the emergence of variant forms of the virus have resulted in a disturbing uptick in cases, even among those fully vaccinated, we are not comfortable with the organizing of a large street festival," organizers wrote in a blog post announcing the decision.
The organizers also wrote they did not have enough time and money to organize the festival. In past years, planning and fundraising have begun in January for Hampdenfest, which is typically scheduled in September.
They also said they did not want to disrupt businesses and restaurants that have had to build spaces outside to accommodate customers.
The festival, founded in 2002, is sponsored by the Hampden Village Merchants Association and the Hampden Community Council. The 2020 edition was also canceled due to COVID-19.