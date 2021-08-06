COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens News, Jimmy Smith, Ryan Mayer

Owings Mills, MD (WJZ)- The Ravens may have lost one of their defensive backs for some time after reports indicate that corner Jimmy Smith had to be carted off the field with 30 minutes left in practice on Friday morning. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Smith got injured during team drills when he got “tangled up” with tight end Mark Andrews while defending a pass.

After practice ended, coach John Harbaugh said it was “too early to tell” the extent of the injury for the 33-year-old veteran.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Brandon Scott, Sen. Ben Cardin Promote Updated Child Tax Credit

While the severity of the injury is unclear, it’s the latest in a string of them for Smith who has been snake bitten by injuries over the course of his career. In the last two seasons, he’s played just 19 games total for the team missing time with an MCL sprain, groin strain, ankle sprain and shoulder injury.

Smith has also suffered an Achilles tear, multiple other ankle sprains and a sports hernia over the course of his 10-year career with the Ravens.

MORE NEWS: 12-Year-Old Was Not Grazed By Bullet In Middle River, Police Say

The veteran returned to the team on a one-year $2.5 million deal this season. In his time with the Ravens, he has collected 14 interceptions. The Ravens selected Smith with the 27th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

CBS Baltimore Staff