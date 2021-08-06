Owings Mills, MD (WJZ)- The Ravens may have lost one of their defensive backs for some time after reports indicate that corner Jimmy Smith had to be carted off the field with 30 minutes left in practice on Friday morning. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Smith got injured during team drills when he got “tangled up” with tight end Mark Andrews while defending a pass.

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith was carted off the field with about 30 minutes left in practice. It looked like a lower right leg injury. Smith was injured in team drills when he got tangled up with Mark Andrews in breaking up a pass. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 6, 2021

After practice ended, coach John Harbaugh said it was “too early to tell” the extent of the injury for the 33-year-old veteran.

Harbaugh said it’s too early for update on Jimmy Smith. He said Elliott missed practice with non-Covid related illness. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 6, 2021

While the severity of the injury is unclear, it’s the latest in a string of them for Smith who has been snake bitten by injuries over the course of his career. In the last two seasons, he’s played just 19 games total for the team missing time with an MCL sprain, groin strain, ankle sprain and shoulder injury.

Smith has also suffered an Achilles tear, multiple other ankle sprains and a sports hernia over the course of his 10-year career with the Ravens.

The veteran returned to the team on a one-year $2.5 million deal this season. In his time with the Ravens, he has collected 14 interceptions. The Ravens selected Smith with the 27th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.