BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Summer Restaurant Week has come and gone, but fear not foodies, Maryland Vegan Restaurant week kicks off Friday, August 6 and runs through August 29.
Restaurants participating in the event will be serving delicious plant-based and vegan meals without any meat, dairy, eggs or honey. Organizers said the goal of the initiative is to "bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience."
Baltimore is well represented in the event with restaurants like Golden West Cafe, The Land Of Kush, Harmony Bakery, Larder, Charmery and many more.
Special events are planned throughout the month. On August 7, there will be a block party market outside My Mama's Vegan. On August 8, a run will be held starting outside Golden West Cafe in Hampden. On August 17, there will be a cocktail party to celebrate the 12th anniversary of LIORA in downtown Baltimore.
For more information on Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, visit https://www.mdveganeats.com/