BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After missing the start of training camp, Ravens’ star QB Lamar Jackson has been sprung off the COVID-19 list.
It was announced that Jackson tested positive for coronavirus July 28. He last tested positive on Thanksgiving.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is at their Owings Mills facility Friday but that he is undergoing further testing and protocols. He said he’s excited and looking forward to Jackson being back on the field.
.@Lj_era8 has been activated from the COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/hE4RLix3T6
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 6, 2021
Correction: It was previously stated Jackson returned to the field. That was incorrect. He returned to the facility today.