COVID-19 In Maryland
Nearly 900 Cases Reported Within 24 Hours
Latest News
Hampdenfest Canceled For Second Year In A Row
For the second year in a row, there will be no Hampdenfest. Organizers on Friday announced the street festival known for toilet bowl races, live punk and indie rock, and an eclectic mix of vendors will not be back in 2021.
20-Year-Old Convicted Of Armed Robbery & Carjacking Charges In 2019 Crime Spree
A 20-year-old man has been convicted for his role in a Baltimore County crime spree dating back to November 2019, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Mo Gaba Inducted Into The Orioles Hall Of Fame
By now, every sports fan in our city knows who Mo Gaba was. But a new honor given to him by the Orioles is making sure his legacy stays in this city forever.
Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational live from TPC Southwind.
Report: Jimmy Smith Suffered Low Ankle Sprain At Practice Friday
After Smith was carted off the field, the Ravens got some good news about his health that indicates he may not miss too much time according to reports.
'It's Been A Really Empowering Time': Amber Hill On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The lacrosse star discusses the new women's professional lacrosse league and the importance of representing Native American athletes around the country.
Bob Turk Has Your Evening Forecast
Bob Turk Has Your Evening Forecast.
3 hours ago
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Morning Weather
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Morning Weather
7 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Perfect Mornings Ahead
Marty's weather blog
Weather Blog: Overcast, But Comfortable
Marty's Weather Blog
'It's Huge To Tell A Story Of A Trans Man Of Color': Leo Sheng On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The transgender actor previews season two of the hit Showtime series and the importance of representing everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
'South Park' Brings 14 New Movies To Paramount+, 3 More Seasons On Comedy Central
'South Park' co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have agreed to a new deal with MTV Entertainment Studios extending the series on Comedy Central through 2027 for an unprecedented 30th season.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'DREAM TEAM: Birth Of The Modern Athlete' Documentary Series Now Streaming On Paramount+
A new five-part docuseries on the legendary "Dream Team" exploring new audio interviews and rare footage is streaming on Paramount+
'A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren't Expecting': Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ' The L Word: Generation Q'
The stars of "The L Word: Generation Q" preview season two of the hit series on Showtime and explain how this show has impacted the LGBTQ+ community.
'You See The Redemption & All They've Been Through': Remy Ma On VH1's 'My True Crime Story'
The musician previews VH1's new series about ordinary people who lived through headline grabbing criminal activity and how they ultimately found redemption.
Road To Recovery: Maryland's Traffic Numbers Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels
Traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels and with covid-19 vaccines widely available, Marylanders are returning to roadways, airways and other forms of travel.
Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again During Summer Travel Season
With the country on the move again and in the midst of the summer travel season, prices at the gas pump are on the rise.
WJZ's Rick Ritter Named Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Art Sound Now Concert Series Return To Walters Art Museum In Baltimore This Summer
The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore has announced the return of summer entertainment with a Thursday concert series, Art Sound Now.
Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 6, 2021 at 5:18 pm
