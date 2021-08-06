SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Severn.
Police have confirmed at least two people were shot in the 1100 block of Reece Road. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.READ MORE: City Signs Up HABC Residents For Internet Access, Distributes Devices
READ MORE: Mother Mary Lange Catholic School Holds Opening Ceremony In Baltimore
#BREAKING: Anne Arundel County Police on scene of a shooting in Severn in the 1100 block of Reece Rd.
En route to the scene. Stay with @wjz for the latest updates. https://t.co/UrsOGKNBee
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 6, 2021
Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence and active scene.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
AACOPD on scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Reece Rd. in Severn. Two victims with unknown status. Heavy police presence avoid the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) August 6, 2021MORE NEWS: Mayor Brandon Scott, Sen. Ben Cardin Promote Updated Child Tax Credit