By CBS Baltimore Staff
Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Severn

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Severn.

Police have confirmed at least two people were shot in the 1100 block of Reece Road. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence and active scene.

CBS Baltimore Staff