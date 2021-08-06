BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will join U.S. Senator Ben Cardin Thursday to promote the Child Tax Credit, a program recently expanded by the American Rescue Plan.
The updated Child Tax Credit is based on parents’ modified adjusted gross income (AGI), as reflected on their 2020 tax filing. The amount phases out at a rate of $50 for every $1,000 of annual income beyond $75,000 for an individual and beyond $150,000 for a married couple.
Families are allowed to use the Child Tax Credit money however they see fit. That means the extra $250 or $300 per child can be put toward essentials like food or rent.
WJZ will stream the press conference live at 1 p.m.