HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Cheers to three years.
The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is celebrating its third anniversary.
In honor of the milestone, the brewery is revealing three new beers: Honey Amber Ale, Arm in Arm, and Barrel-Aged Grand Cru.
Along with the brews, Guinness is bringing back fan favorites in food, live music and is doing some giveaways.
If you want to be part of the celebration, the party is still rocking tomorrow.