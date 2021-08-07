ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 892 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.92%.

Hospitalizations increased by twenty to 365. Of those hospitalized, 270 remain in acute care and 95 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 473,116 total confirmed cases and 9,629 deaths.

There are 3,595,105 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,262,848 doses. Of those, 3,667,743 are first doses with 7,349 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,319,065 second doses, 4,425 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 276,040 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 615 in the last day.

The state reported 78.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,160 (213) 1* Anne Arundel 45,091 (655) 15* Baltimore 67,227 (1,653) 41* Baltimore City 54,103 (1,242) 25* Calvert 4,369 (85) 1* Caroline 2,395 (30) 0* Carroll 9,695 (251) 6* Cecil 6,611 (159) 2* Charles 11,386 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,950 (64) 1* Frederick 20,314 (338) 10* Garrett 2,087 (65) 1* Harford 17,078 (298) 6* Howard 19,755 (255) 7* Kent 1,381 (49) 2* Montgomery 72,825 (1,585) 51* Prince George’s 87,681 (1,567) 41* Queen Anne’s 3,060 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,308 (132) 0* Somerset 2,665 (42) 0* Talbot 2,231 (45) 0* Washington 14,910 (330) 4* Wicomico 8,034 (179) 0* Worcester 3,800 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (18) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 27,322 (4) 0* 10-19 49,178 (6) 1* 20-29 86,961 (45) 1* 30-39 81,273 (111) 6* 40-49 70,311 (294) 5* 50-59 69,923 (818) 33* 60-69 46,547 (1,646) 26* 70-79 25,508 (2,438) 44* 80+ 16,093 (4,265) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 247,530 (4,661) 106* Male 225,586 (4,968) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity