By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of people laced up their sneakers Saturday for a good cause.

People came out to run or walk in the 12th annual Casey cares 5K.

Participants also had live music and snacks.

All proceeds from the event will go towards programs and services for critically ill children and their families in Maryland and seven other states.

And WJZ’s own Mark Viviano spent his morning in Columbia to emcee the event.

