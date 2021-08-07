DERWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A senior pit bull waiting to be adoped from the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center saved the life of another dog recently, the center posted Friday on Facebook.
Mama, a 10-year-old pit bull, has been waiting for her forever home since 2020. Sara, her foster parent whose last name the center did not identify, saw flyers for a missing dog in the community and knew Mama likes to track and seek out other dogs.
Then, Mama started to lead Sara with great determination.
“I thought to myself ‘She is on to something. Where is she going?'” Sara said.
Mama pulled off the path and led Sara right to the scared and weak puppy who had been missing for almost a week. Mama was gentle with the puppy, who was in shock and in need of immediate vet care, Sara said.
Mama has been waiting for eight months to be adopted. She’s fully housebroken and loves to snuggle with Sara when she can tell Sara is stressed. She’s low-key and mellow, the center said.
The center said senior pit bulls, especially dark-colored ones like Mama, are the most overlooked among shelter dogs, due to their age, color, temperament and stereotypes about pit bulls.
Mama, the hero dog, now needs a hero of her own.
To adopt her, visit the center’s website.