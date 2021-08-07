BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you thought the masks were done for good, it’s time to pull them right back out.

Baltimore City’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect Monday morning. This is in effect for any indoor business regardless if you’re vaccinated or not.

Anne Arundel County is mandating masks in government buildings, including libraries and senior centers. Right now, Baltimore County is not making a mask decision.

The Montgomery County mask mandate went into effect Saturday.

Public health leaders say indoor mask-wearing even if you’re vaccinated helps reduce COVID exposure. It also protects those who have not gotten the vaccine shot.

Allen Snowden, a longtime Tastee Diner cook who said he’s vaccinated feels the rule hassles him for the choices of others.

“If you don’t want the shot and get sick, then that’s on you and it should not be my problem or millions of other people who went ahead and got the shot,” Snowden said.

But others see it as a small sacrifice to hopefully avoid further spread of the virus. The ultimate goal is to get the metrics back down again.

