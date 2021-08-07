ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A new stamp honoring a local landmark was honored Saturday in Annapolis.
The U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Lighthouse Society held a dedication to celebrate the inclusion of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse in a new issue of five "Forever" stamps.
Each stamp honors a mid-Atlantic lighthouse.
Built in 1875 and named as a National Historic Landmark in 1999, the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is the only cottage-style, screwpile lighthouse still operating in its original location.
Another lighthouse you may recognize in the series is the Harbor of Refuge at the mouth of the Delaware Bay near Lewes.