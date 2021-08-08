ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is asking residents for ideas on how the jurisdiction should spend some of its American Rescue Plan money.
On Friday, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a new web portal to solicit ideas for the millions the county is set to receive.
“We want to see residents, nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders provide project abstract proposals for this funding,” Pittman said in a statement. “I want to thank all those who submit proposals in the coming weeks for helping us find ways to continue to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.”
Anne Arundel County already received more than $56 million, half its allocation, in May, and is set to receive the second half in May 2022. All funds must be spent by the end of 2024.
A community survey that closed on July 27 already drew 1,200 responses, including proposals for infrastructure, public safety, outdoor spaces, and health and human services, Pittman’s office said.
The web portal will remain open until Sept. 30.