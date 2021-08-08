TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week at two Baltimore County high schools, part of the county’s effort to get students inoculated before the start of school on Aug. 30.
The clinics will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd., and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave.
County officials selected those high schools because the communities have been affected disproportionally by the COVID-19 pandemic and have vaccination rates lower than the county average, according to a county statement.
The clinics are not limited to students, and anyone 12 or older can receive a vaccine. Those who wish to receive a vaccine but cannot attend the clinic can find other clinics on the county's website.
More than 70 percent of Baltimore County residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but several communities around the county continue to have lower vaccination rates, according to the statement. The rates are also lower for younger residents, with about 47 percent of residents between the ages of 12 and 18 having received at least one dose.
"It is time to get REVVed up for back to school," Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said in the statement. "Being Ready, Energized, Vigilant and Vaxxed will go a long way toward a successful school year for our students, families and staff."