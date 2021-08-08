ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 4.01%.

Hospitalizations increased by nine to 374. Of those hospitalized, 280 remain in acute care and 94 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 473,969 total confirmed cases and 9,637 deaths.

There are 3,599,139 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,273,682 doses. Of those, 3,674,543 are first doses with 6,800 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,322,860 second doses, 3,795 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 276,279 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 239 in the last day.

The state reported 78.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,172 (213) 1* Anne Arundel 45,158 (655) 15* Baltimore 67,298 (1,654) 41* Baltimore City 54,172 (1,242) 25* Calvert 4,378 (85) 1* Caroline 2,403 (30) 0* Carroll 9,706 (251) 6* Cecil 6,624 (159) 2* Charles 11,432 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,956 (64) 1* Frederick 20,355 (338) 10* Garrett 2,090 (65) 1* Harford 17,106 (298) 6* Howard 19,803 (255) 7* Kent 1,384 (49) 2* Montgomery 72,971 (1,585) 51* Prince George’s 87,852 (1,567) 41* Queen Anne’s 3,066 (54) 1* St. Mary’s 6,328 (132) 0* Somerset 2,666 (42) 0* Talbot 2,240 (45) 0* Washington 14,934 (330) 4* Wicomico 8,052 (179) 0* Worcester 3,823 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (25) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 27,415 (4) 0* 10-19 49,279 (6) 1* 20-29 87,148 (45) 1* 30-39 81,430 (112) 6* 40-49 70,437 (294) 5* 50-59 70,012 (818) 33* 60-69 46,602 (1,646) 26* 70-79 25,534 (2,441) 44* 80+ 16,112 (4,269) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 247,995 (4,666) 106* Male 225,974 (4,971) 114* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

