DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a critically missing man last seen in February 2021.
Michael Green, 31, was last seen on Yorkway Road in Dundalk. Officials said he may be in emotional distress.
If seen, please contact 911 or 410-887-7320.
^DMRT @BaltCoPolice: #Missing: 31 yr-old Michael Greene, ls in February 2021 on Yorkway in #Dundalk MD, 21222. May be in emotional distress. If seen/have info please contact 911 or Dundalk precinct at 410-887-7320. #BCoPD #CriticalMissing pic.twitter.com/F3f6SmGIvo ^DM
