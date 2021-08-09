COVID-19 In Maryland400 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Dundalk, Maryland, Michael Green, Missing Man

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a critically missing man last seen in February 2021.

Michael Green, 31, was last seen on Yorkway Road in Dundalk.  Officials said he may be in emotional distress.

If seen, please contact 911 or 410-887-7320.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff