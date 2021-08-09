BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services last week rescued another 44 dogs from the organization Don’t Be a Bully.
Many of the animals were showing signs of canine distemper, with symptoms such as respiratory distress, tremors and other afflictions. Some were emaciated and dehydrated, and a litter of puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus, a disease that can often be fatal.
Animal services seized 48 dogs from Don’t Be a Bully on June 28 and shut down the shelter following an outbreak of distemper virus. Dogs did not have access to air conditioning and some didn’t have water, the BCAS said at the time.
Fifteen of the 48 dogs from the first seizure died from their illness.
In this most recent seizure, 12 dogs have died and the remainder are in quarantine and awaiting test results for distemper.