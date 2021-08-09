BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s indoor mass mandate returned Monday morning at 9 a.m. Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated the mandate Thursday amid a rapid rise in Covid cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday that less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
“For anyone who is frustrated about wearing a mask—and you’re unvaccinated—then look in the mirror. It’s your fault that we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate,” Mayor Scott said Friday. “If you’re not vaccinated, shut up. Don’t complain.“
The mayor said people need to protect themselves and those around them and noted that even the vaccinated can spread the Delta variant.
New COVID-19 infections in Baltimore City are up 749% in just one month, but deaths remain down.
The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, Maryland courts will also start requiring masks at all times starting Monday.
Governor Larry Hogan said reinstating a statewide mask mandate is not on the table at this time, but he supports local jurisdictions to make decisions of their own.