COVID-19 In Maryland400 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animals, bottlenose dolphins, Cambridge, Chesapeake Bay, Choptank River, Dorchester County, Maryland

MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources shared that they spotted a few bottlenose dolphins south of Cambridge on Monday!

They shared the encounter on Twitter. Take a look below:

READ MORE: Baltimore City Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect As More Businesses, Employers Requiring Proof of Vaccination

CBS Baltimore Staff