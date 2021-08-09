MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources shared that they spotted a few bottlenose dolphins south of Cambridge on Monday!
They shared the encounter on Twitter. Take a look below:
OFFICE VIEW: Today our Fisheries staff conducted the striped bass young of year survey on the Choptank River and encountered this pod of bottlenose dolphins just south of Cambridge. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/BHHmRzcZhu
— Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 10, 2021