WESTMINISTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Office of the State’s Attorney was awarded nearly $400,000 in grant funds by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.
The awarded which totals to $386,459 will be used to gather information for successful prosecution along with funding a full-time prosecuting attorney and crime analyst. The grant will also be used to support training opportunities, software and equipment and for overtime.
State’s Attorney Allan Culver stated, “This grant will enable our office and law enforcement to concentrate on identifying, disrupting, and dismantling criminal networks operating in and wreaking havoc on Carroll County. We are incredibly appreciative of this partnership with the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, and of Governor Larry Hogan’s proactive approach to addressing violent crime through the state.”