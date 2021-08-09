COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal Shooting, Police Shooting

Baltimore (WJZ) — City police are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in northeast Baltimore early Monday morning.

Around 9:18 last night officers got a call for an assault and armed individual and responded to the 6000 block of Alta Avenue.

On the scene, officers evacuated two members in the household that confirmed to officers that an individual was armed and potentially experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

After making contact with the individual, a hostage negotiations and SWAT team were called to the scene.

Police were able to communicate with the individual and shortly after 3am the individual came to the door and fired his weapon. At that point, at least one officer returned fire striking the individual.

One of the swat medics provided aide to the individual who was later pronounced deceased.

It is not known how many shots were fired and no officers were injured.

Police do not know the relationship between the people inside the home and the individual shot at this time.

