ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.READ MORE: TSA Reminding Travelers Of What Not To Bring Through Security
Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 4.16%.
Hospitalizations increased by 26 to 400. Of those hospitalized, 302 remain in acute care and 98 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 474,555 total confirmed cases and 9,641 deaths.
There are 3,601,728 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,280,382 doses. Of those, 3,678,654 are first doses with 4,111 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,325,295 second doses, 2,435 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Anne Arundel County
A total of 276,433 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 154 in the last day.
The state reported 78.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,188
|(213)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|45,203
|(655)
|15*
|Baltimore
|67,361
|(1,654)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|54,235
|(1,242)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,386
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,404
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,714
|(251)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,631
|(159)
|2*
|Charles
|11,449
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,970
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|20,383
|(338)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,090
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|17,122
|(298)
|6*
|Howard
|19,820
|(255)
|7*
|Kent
|1,384
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|73,058
|(1,585)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|87,978
|(1,567)
|41*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,068
|(54)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,345
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,669
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,241
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,946
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|8,077
|(179)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,833
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(29)
|2*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Launches Community Survey On Policing
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|27,500
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|49,358
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|87,263
|(45)
|1*
|30-39
|81,525
|(113)
|6*
|40-49
|70,506
|(295)
|5*
|50-59
|70,069
|(818)
|33*
|60-69
|46,649
|(1,646)
|26*
|70-79
|25,560
|(2,443)
|44*
|80+
|16,125
|(4,269)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|248,295
|(4,667)
|106*
|Male
|226,260
|(4,974)
|114*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|149,067
|(3,495)
|81*
|Asian (NH)
|11,746
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|168,881
|(4,846)
|106*
|Hispanic
|71,586
|(841)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|22,131
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,144
|(25)
|2*