By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Charlton Howard, Glenarden, Misconduct, Prince George's County

GLENARDEN, Md. (WJZ) — Edward M. Estes, 63, the former mayor of the Glenarden in Prince George’s County, pleaded guilty to misconduct in office, Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard announced today.

According to his plea, Estes in 2019 held a meeting with two other officials to discuss a municipal employee and recorded the conversation without the knowledge of the other participants. It is illegal in Maryland to record a conversation without the consent of all the parties involved.

At a later date, Estes referenced the recording during a council meeting when some of the issues in that conversation were raised.

Estes was indicted in November 2020 on charges of violating the Maryland Wiretap Statute and misconduct in office. On Aug. 6, he was sentenced to two years of probation before judgement.

