GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Officials announced Monday morning that Lawrence Sakkestad pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Jennifer Sparks.
According to court documents, Sakkestad admitted to bludgeoning Sparks to death with a pipe wrench and slitting her throat.
Police responded on September 9, 2019 to 20037 Dunstable Circle, Germantown, where they found Sakkestad completely naked and covered in blood. They found Sparks' body in a bathroom with a hole in her forehead and her throat slit. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 911 caller was Sparks’ friend, who found her body. The friend left Sparks and Sakkestad alone in Sparks’ apartment, where they reportedly consumed drugs and were intimate. When she returned, Sparks was dead.
Sakkestad admitted that Sparks did nothing to instigate the attack and that voices in his head told him to do it.
He is set to be sentenced on August 27 and pursuant to a plea agreement, Sakkestad will serve a life sentence.