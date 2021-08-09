ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Tax-Free week is now underway and will last until Saturday, Aug. 14.
“Tax-free week is a rite of Maryland’s late summer, signaling the approach of a new school year, cooler weather and a change of wardrobe,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Maryland’s high vaccination rates means life is beginning to return to normal. While I continue to urge caution, Marylanders should take advantage of tax-free week savings and support locally owned businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.”READ MORE: TSA Reminding Travelers Of What Not To Bring Through Security
During the week, clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.
The Comptroller’s Office is also partnering with the Maryland Retailers Association to offer scholarships to two students attending a university, college or trade school in Maryland. $1,000 will be awarded to the first place winner and $500 for the second-place winner.
Interested students can email a creative photo or video in less than seconds promoting tax-free week, showcasing their purchases and support of Maryland retailers to shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Anne Arundel County
Entries also should be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #shopmdtaxfree.
“Small businesses depend on their community to survive unexpected and long-lasting economic downturns and we are just beginning to come out from under the crushing weight of the pandemic,” said Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Students can win a scholarship simply by using their ingenuity to promote a local business.”
MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Launches Community Survey On Policing