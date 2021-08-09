BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Department of Recreation and Parks on Thursday announced the schedule for this year’s hybrid AFRAM Festival, a lineup that includes an art show, a movie night, a bike party, a family skate night, and virtual concerts from rappers Busta Rhymes and Wale and R&B singer Chaka Khan.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the festival, which has been showcasing Baltimore’s Black makers, creators and entrepreneurs since 1976.

Check out the details below:

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday Dinner with the #AFRAMILY: Join Mayor Scott and Chef Sean Guy of Water For Chocolate for a virtual Sunday dinner! The meal is a cultural staple for many Black families. The segment is followed by Around the Table with AFRAM, where soul food and Baltimore staples (four wings/western fries, fried or broiled crab cakes, vegan mac ‘n’ cheese) are brought to the table and discussed with beloved Baltimoreans DJ Angel Baby, Raven Paris, Faraji Muhammed, and Aaron Dante of No Pix After Dark.

Time: 6-8PM How to watch: CharmTV broadcast Channel 25/CharmTV Online or AFRAMBaltimore.com

Monday, Aug. 16

AFRAM Gallery: Art lovers get the opportunity to journey through the historic Druid Hill Park which will be transformed into an in-person art showcase. On view are photos and history of AFRAM’s past, among other art submissions. Guests will also get to enjoy live performances from Rufus Roundtree and Janelia Soul and offerings from other local talent and makers.Time: 6-9 p.m. Location: Druid Hill ParkTuesday, Aug. 17

Tuesday, Aug. 17

AFRAM Movie Night: One of the best parts of the annual AFRAM Festival is its ability to bring the entire family together. Join the AFRAM team and other movie lovers at Herring Run Park for a double feature of “A Wrinkle in Time” and “One Night in Miami.” Each feature is followed by a panel discussion by local black filmmakers. Guests can spread out with blankets, food, drinks and enjoy the evening.Time: 6-11 p.m. Location: Herring Run ParkWednesday, Aug. 18

AFRAM Bike Party: We encourage our #AFRAMILY to join their favorite bike organization and join in a bike ride to or in Druid Hill Park. Please note: a portion of the park will be closed off from vehicular traffic and the back roads will close at 8 p.m. After the ride, join us in Druid Hill Park for an after-party to celebrate community with food, shopping with local makers and music by DJ Ty Alexander.Time: 6-10 p.m. Location: Druid Hill Park AFRAM Movie Night: One of the best parts of the annual AFRAM Festival is its ability to bring the entire family together. Join the AFRAM team and other movie lovers at Herring Run Park for a double feature of “A Wrinkle in Time” and “One Night in Miami.” Each feature is followed by a panel discussion by local black filmmakers. Guests can spread out with blankets, food, drinks and enjoy the evening.Time: 6-11 p.m. Location: Herring Run ParkAFRAM Bike Party: We encourage our #AFRAMILY to join their favorite bike organization and join in a bike ride to or in Druid Hill Park. Please note: a portion of the park will be closed off from vehicular traffic and the back roads will close at 8 p.m. After the ride, join us in Druid Hill Park for an after-party to celebrate community with food, shopping with local makers and music by DJ Ty Alexander.Time: 6-10 p.m. Location: Druid Hill Park Thursday, Aug. 19

AFRAM Alfresco: The AFRAM festival will head over to Middle Branch Park to host an evening of live, local music and local fare on the water. Guests can bring blankets and enjoy food from local food trucks, shopping with small business owners and more. Enjoys sounds with DJ Mighty Mark and a rebroadcast of the Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival from 3-5 p.m. followed by live performances with some of Baltimore’s favorite local talent beginning at 5 p.m. Time: 3-10 p.m. Location: Middle Branch Park READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Anne Arundel County Friday, Aug. 20

Friday Nite at Shake & Bake: The official AFRAM party gets started at the historic Shake & Bake Family Fun Center with skating, bowling, fun, food, and music. Attendees can also enjoy a live concert from musician Pariz, among other fun surprises. Admission: $1, skate rental $3 Time: Youth & Family Skate 5-7 p.m. Adult Skate 7-10 p.m. Location: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center Saturday, Aug. 21

AFRAM Concert Day 1: The wait is finally over as day 1 of the AFRAM Concert kicks off with sounds from Mooski, Wale and Busta Rhymes. Grab your friends, some snacks and tune into the show from your smartphone, tablet, computer or television and enjoy from the comfort of your home, the car or wherever you are. Time: 6-9 p.m. Where to enjoy: CharmTV website/broadcast (Channel 25), WJZ Online or AframBaltimore.com. Sunday, Aug. 22

AFRAM Concert Day 2: Get your week off to the right start with the final day of the 2021 AFRAM Festival. Sunday’s entertainment is brought to viewers by legendary vocalists Smokie Norful, Marsha Ambrosius and Chaka Khan. Guests can enjoy the end of the festival from anywhere there’s web or television access. MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Launches Community Survey On Policing Time: 6-9 p.m. Where to enjoy: CharmTV website/broadcast (Channel 25), WJZ Online or AframBaltimore.com.

Scott revealed the return of the festival and the musical headliners in June. AFRAM, now in its 44th year, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will celebrate black culture here today in Baltimore, in the region, in the world, honoring our history and showing how far we have come each and every year,” he said.

The mayor also said that, starting in 2022, the festival would be scheduled around Juneteenth, the holiday marking the emancipation of African-American slaves.

“We want the residents of Baltimore and beyond to not only recognize, but experience the amount of brainstorming, effort and care that went into the execution of this years’ AFRAM Festival,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “I am so proud to have a team of hard workers, a support system in Mayor Scott and the Baltimore City Council, partners who are always willing to lend us a hand, and a city of residents who are as passionate about the AFRAM Festival as we are. I cannot wait for everyone to see what we have in store”