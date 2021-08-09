BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters announced a new platform on Monday to help protect children from crime and violence.
The platform is called "not my child" and organizers are looking to receive more support to help mentor children to prevent the cycle of violence.
The group also wants to remind people that the organization isn't just for parents who lost kids but also for families who want to keep their children safe.
Organizers said it's parents and the community who are on the front lines to care for the younger generations.
The new platform is set to launch in September.