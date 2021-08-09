LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a growing number of people trying to bring through items at BWI that are banned. From pepper spray to ammo, the items are endless.

Even though the TSA is made adjustments during the pandemic, they want to let you know of the dos and don’ts of traveling.

Lighters. Pepper spray. Even hollow point bullets. Across the country, officers are finding more full-size bottles of water, alcohol and other beauty products.

“If you want to bring liquid, gels and aerosols in on a carry-on, it needs to be in one-quart size bag, one bag person and the limit on the size is 3.4 ounces,” Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA, said.

Ammunition is also regularly being confiscated and a growing number of guns are also being found — A record amount of guns being seized.

The current pace is 5,600 by the end of the year, easily breaking the record of 4,400 stopped in 2019.

“I think it’s insane,” said Zach Gordon of Bethesda. “I can’t imagine why somebody would want to do that and why the numbers are going up”

“I’m just shocked that many people bring guns to an airport. It’s ridiculous really,” Ricky Williams of Florida added.

Farbstein advised that “If you do own a firearm and you go to a range, you don’t want to bring the range bag with you because it’s more likely you’ll have a loose round.”

“It’s worrisome to walk around an airport and know you could be standing next to somebody who could be carrying a gun,” said Barb Jenkins of Cleveland.

Not only are these expensive mistakes but they also slow checkpoints down — there are ways to avoid this.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, mask mandates are back in play in Baltimore City. However, the TSA requires all travelers to wear a mask.