The heat is on. Lyrics from two different songs. One by the Isley Brothers, and one by Glenn Frye. Both are very accurate. Today's 93° real feel will be the coolest of the week. Tomorrow move the real feel up to 102°. And on both Wednesday and Thursday make the real feel 102° to 106°. Friday with some strong thunderstorms likely the real feel will slide back to 100°.
Welcome to heatwave number 6 of the season. This one will not be a long-lasting as the 7 day stretch of July 11th through 17th, but will be hotter.
“Got any good news for us this Monday Marty?” Well yes, I do. You can save 15% or more on your car insurance with a certain insurance company.
It is a tough forecast when the gag from those award-winning commercials actually mimic our weather life this week. Hydrate and stay safe!
