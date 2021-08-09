COVID-19 In MarylandNearly 900 Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Maryland Weather, Weather, Weather Baltimore, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone,

   The heat is on. Lyrics from two different songs. One by the Isley Brothers, and one by Glenn Frye. Both are very accurate. Today’s 93° real feel will be the coolest of the week. Tomorrow move the real feel up to 102°. And on both Wednesday and Thursday make the real feel 102° to 106°. Friday with some strong thunderstorms likely the real feel will slide back to 100°.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 400 Hospitalized As State Positivity Rises

  Welcome to heatwave number 6 of the season. This one will not be a long-lasting as the 7 day stretch of July 11th through 17th, but will be hotter.

READ MORE: Baltimore Indoor Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday Morning

  “Got any good news for us this Monday Marty?” Well yes, I do. You can save 15% or more on your car insurance with a certain insurance company.

  It is a tough forecast when the gag from those award-winning commercials actually mimic our weather life this week. Hydrate and stay safe!

MORE NEWS: One Person Killed In Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

     MB!