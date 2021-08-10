BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Tuesday that 11 alleged narcotics traffickers are facing a federal indictment for conspiracy, drug distribution and firearms charges. The traffickers reportedly supplied Baltimore drug dealers with fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.
The charges came as a result of a 16-month long investigation by the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force. It’s made up of law enforcement from several federal, state and local agencies who work under one roof.READ MORE: Hazmat Situation Mitigated At Catonsville Senior Living Facility
The indictment alleges that the men distributed the drugs to directly customers and in bulk to other drug traffickers who, in turn, distributed the drugs in Baltimore.
Officials said over the course of the investigation, they seized “enough fentanyl to kill more than 200,000 people,” cocaine, over $700,000 in cash and illegal firearms. Investigators executed 55 search warrants.
Six of the men charged are from Baltimore, four are from Baltimore County and one man is from Washington, D.C.READ MORE: Laurel Park Reopens for Training After Months Long Remodel, Extended Meet At Pimlico
Charged in the indictment are:
- Rigby Dukes, 54, of Baltimore
- Kevin Fuller, 55, of Baltimore
- Jimmye Howard, 32, of Baltimore
- Thomas Jones, 52, of Baltimore
- Khyle Paige, 30, of Baltimore
- Fred Primus, 47, of DC
- Keith Smith, 39, of Gwynn Oak
- Phillip Washington, 53, of Windsor Mill
- Ronald White, 53, of Towson
- Eric Wilson, 50, of Owings Mills
The defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years or a maximum life sentence in prison for the conspiracy. Each defendant also faces various further charges including possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession, and other related charges.
MORE NEWS: New Jersey Man Sets New MD Swordfish Record In White Marlin Open